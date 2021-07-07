Gunmen Who Killed Haitian President Claimed to Be US Drug Enforcement Agency - Reports

The assailants who killed Haitian President Jovenel Moise at his private residence claimed to be with the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Miami Herald newspaper reported on Wednesday citing videos taken by people near the president's home

The report said that in the video an American accent is heard yelling in English "DEA operation. Everybody stand down. DEA operation. Everybody back up, stand down."

However, a high-ranking Haitian government official told the Miami Herald the assailants were not DEA agents, but mercenaries, among whom one spoke with an American accent.

Sputnik reached out to the DEA for comment on the matter but did not receive an immediate response.

According to residents near the president's home, the report said, gunmen were seen dressed in black and firing high-powered rounds with precision. There are also reports that a grenade and drones were used as well during the operation.