UrduPoint.com

Gunmen's Attack In Burkina Faso Leaves 12 Security Officers Dead - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 05:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) A gunmen's attack in Burkina Faso's northern province of Sourou has left 12 security officers killed, media reported.

The list of the victims includes seven soldiers and five gendarmes, the Radio Omega broadcaster reported on late Sunday.

Seven more security officers remain missing.

The northern part of Burkina Faso has been suffering from activities of Islamist groups linked to al-Qaeda and Islamic State terrorist organizations (both banned in Russia) since 2016.

