Gunshots Can Be Heard Near Explosion Site In Kabul - Witness
Umer Jamshaid 16 seconds ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 09:34 PM
Gunshots can be heard near an explosion site in Afghanistan's Kabul on Tuesday, a witness told Sputnik, adding that a house of the Afghan Defense Minister is located nearby
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) Gunshots can be heard near an explosion site in Afghanistan's Kabul on Tuesday, a witness told Sputnik, adding that a house of the Afghan Defense Minister is located nearby.
The explosion occurred in the Shahr-e Naw neighborhood of Kabul, according to the witness.
Earlier in the day, the witness said that the blast hit a checkpoint near the Iranian embassy and not far from a hospital in the Afghan capital.