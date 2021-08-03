UrduPoint.com

Gunshots Can Be Heard Near Explosion Site In Kabul - Witness

Umer Jamshaid 16 seconds ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 09:34 PM

Gunshots can be heard near an explosion site in Afghanistan's Kabul on Tuesday, a witness told Sputnik, adding that a house of the Afghan Defense Minister is located nearby

The explosion occurred in the Shahr-e Naw neighborhood of Kabul, according to the witness.

Earlier in the day, the witness said that the blast hit a checkpoint near the Iranian embassy and not far from a hospital in the Afghan capital.

