Gunshots Can Be Heard Near Explosion Site in Kabul - Witness

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) Gunshots can be heard near an explosion site in Afghanistan's Kabul on Tuesday, a witness told Sputnik, adding that a house of the Afghan Defense Minister is located nearby.

The explosion occurred in the Shahr-e Naw neighborhood of Kabul, according to the witness.

Earlier in the day, the witness said that the blast hit a checkpoint near the Iranian embassy and not far from a hospital in the Afghan capital.