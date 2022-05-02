Gunshots, Explosions Heard Near Azovstal Plant in Mariupol

Gunshots and explosions are heard near the Azovstal plant in Mariupol on Monday, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene

Earlier in the day, a spokesperson of the Interior Ministry troops of the Donetsk People's Republic told Sputnik that "the Ukrainian side began to break the ceasefire and (the DPR) had to take retaliatory actions."