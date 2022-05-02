UrduPoint.com

Gunshots, Explosions Heard Near Azovstal Plant In Mariupol

Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2022 | 10:18 PM

Gunshots, Explosions Heard Near Azovstal Plant in Mariupol

Gunshots and explosions are heard near the Azovstal plant in Mariupol on Monday, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2022) Gunshots and explosions are heard near the Azovstal plant in Mariupol on Monday, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

Earlier in the day, a spokesperson of the Interior Ministry troops of the Donetsk People's Republic told Sputnik that "the Ukrainian side began to break the ceasefire and (the DPR) had to take retaliatory actions."

