Guo Jiakun makes debut as 35th Spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Guo Jiakun has made debut as 35th spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry by officially hosting regular press conference here on Monday.

Having served in the Foreign Ministry for 23 years, Guo has a well of experience in diplomacy and excellent communication skill.

Guo, born in August 1980, is of Mongol ethnicity. He holds a bachelor's degree and is a member of the Communist Party of China.

During his debut, Guo said that he expects to work with journalists to present an accurate, multidimensional and panoramic image of China to the world.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs officially established the spokesperson system in 1983, making it the first government department in China to implement such a system. This system has been in operation for 42 years without interruption, becoming increasingly systematic, standardized, and efficient.

To date, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has appointed a total of 35 spokespersons.

According to Global Times, the Chinese foreign ministry spokespersons have always been committed to introducing and explaining China's diplomatic concepts, guidelines and policies, safeguarding national sovereignty, security and dignity, enhancing domestic and international understanding of China's diplomacy, and promoting friendship and cooperation between China and the rest of the world.

The development and improvement of the spokesperson system for the foreign ministry has been accompanied by the deepening process of China's reform and opening-up, and is in line with the trend of progress of the times, the trajectory of China's relations with the world, and the need for mutual understanding between China and the rest of the world.

