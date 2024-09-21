Gurbaz, birthday boy Rashid lead Afghanistan to 177-run rout of South Africa

Sharjah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Rahmanullah Gurbaz hit a superb century before leg-spin magician Rashid Khan marked his 26th birthday by taking five wickets as Afghanistan thrashed South Africa by 177 runs in the second one-day international on Friday.

Gurbaz hit 105 as Afghanistan made 311-4 before the Proteas lost nine wickets for 61 runs to be bowled out for just 134 in the 35th over.

It was the seventh century in the 22-year-old's Gurbaz's ODI career and included 10 fours and three sixes.

Two days after winning the first ODI by six wickets, Afghanistan made a bright start as the openers capitalised on winning the toss.

Gurbaz and Riaz Hassan added 88 for the first wicket before Aiden Markram had Hassan leg before for 29.

That brought in Rahmat Shah (50) who shared a 101-run partnership with Gurbaz before the opener fell shortly after reaching his milestone, bowled by Nandre Burger for 105.

The innings slowed with that dismissal although Azmatullah Omarzai hit the accelerator with a rapid, undefeated 50-ball 86 which included six sixes, to ensure an awkward chase for the Proteas.

In reply, South Africa's openers, skipper Temba Bavuma, who top-scored with 38, and Tony de Zorzi (31) put on 73 for the first wicket.

But once they had departed, the Proteas fell apart.

Leg-spin star Rashid took 5-19 from nine overs and was ably supported by rookie off-spinner Nangeyalia Kharote who enjoyed figures of 4-26 in just just his third ODI appearance.

Rashid's haul took his career total to 190 wickets in the format.

With the series wrapped up, Afghanistan will look to complete a whitewash in the third and final match in Sharjah on Sunday.