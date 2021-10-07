Gurnah Nobel Prize A 'victory For Tanzania And Africa': Govt
Dar es Salaam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Tanzania's government hailed Zanzibar-born novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah for winning the Nobel Literature prize on Thursday, calling it a "victory" for the country and the African continent.
"You have certainly done justice to your profession, your victory is for Tanzania and Africa," the government's chief spokesperson said on Twitter.