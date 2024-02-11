Gut-Behrami Ninth After Soldeu Giant Slalom First Run
Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2024 | 01:30 AM
Soldeu, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) In-form Swiss skier Lara Gut-Behrami has work to do after filling only ninth behind Italian Marta Bassino in the first leg of the women's World Cup giant slalom at Soldeu on Saturday.
Gut-Behrami has .61 seconds to make up if she is to oust injured Mikaela Shiffrin at the top of the overall title standings.
Winning the last two races lifted her to within 95 points of Shiffrin in the battle for the big crystal globe with 100 points on offer at the Andorran ski resort.
Shiffrin suffered a knee injury in a downhill at Cortina last month and has yet to fix a return date.
Bassino bagged the best time in Saturday's first run but it was a close affair with only .64s covering the top 10.
The 27-year-old Bassino leads Federica Brignone by 0.03s, with New Zealander Alice Robinson placed third at 0.11s.
