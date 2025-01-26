Gut-Behrami Wins Super-G In Garmisch, Vonn 13th
Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2025 | 06:30 PM
GarmischPartenkirchen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Swiss Olympic champion Lara Gut-Behrami on Sunday won the World Cup super-G in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, while Lindsey Vonn finished 13th as she continues her comeback.
In wet, slushy conditions marked by poor visibility which led to a short delay to the start the 33-year-old Gut-Behrami picked up her first win of the winter.
Gut-Behrami, who won gold in the event at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, finished 0.35 seconds ahead of Norwegian Kajsa Vickhoff Lie.
Speaking with reporters, the Swiss said the victory gave her "great joy", as she has already placed second three times in super-G events this winter.
"If you make good speed and get in the mix for the podium, it's something. If you make good speed and you can still win, it's even better."
Gut-Behrami said the "challenging" conditions brought out the best in her.
"It's quite challenging, but last year I had some tough conditions and I won, so maybe I have to start thinking that in these conditions I'm not that bad."
Italian veteran Federica Brignone, who won Saturday's downhill in Garmisch, finished a further three hundredths of a second back in third.
Her compatriot Sofia Goggia, who finished second behind Brignone despite dislocating her shoulder during Saturday's race, finished in fourth.
- 'No risks' for returning Vonn -
American Vonn, who returned to the slopes in December almost six years after announcing her retirement from the sport, finished 1.40s behind Gut-Behrami.
It was a better showing from the 40-year-old, who failed to finish in the downhill 24 hours earlier.
Vonn said after Saturday's race she was trying to be patient in her comeback, with her sights set on improving her form ahead of the World Championships in February in Saalbach and the Olympics in Milan in 2026.
After Sunday's race, Vonn told reporters she was ahead of schedule in her comeback.
"For me, it was really good to ride without taking too many risks. I wanted to stay healthy and nothing more.
"The goal wasn't to be here this season at all -- of course the only thing that matters are medals at the World Championships.
"Saalbach is a pretty easy course, so it should suit me pretty well, if I can get some fast skis I should be in good shape."
Sunday's run came without any serious crashes after a number of accidents, both in training on Friday and Saturday's downhill, overshadowed the weekend's events.
Czech Tereza Nova remains in an artificial coma, having underwent an operation to reduce swelling on the brain on Saturday after a crash in training on Friday.
The Czech ski federation said Saturday Nova would "remain in a medically induced coma for as long as the doctors deem it necessary".
Austrian Nina Ortlieb was diagnosed with a fractured leg, having screamed in pain after crashing out during the downhill on Saturday, with the race delayed by 30 minutes as she was treated beside the piste.
Having already undergone surgery, Ortlieb wrote on social media on Sunday that her "nightmare had become reality".
"I can't find the right words at the moment, but I'm very grateful for the support and messages. Knowing that I'm not alone makes it easier."
