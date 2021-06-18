UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Guterres Appointed UN Secretary-General For 2nd Term Starting 2022 - General Assembly

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 06:40 PM

Guterres Appointed UN Secretary-General for 2nd Term Starting 2022 - General Assembly

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday was appointed for a second term at the helm of the organization, UN General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir said.

"The General Assembly has just appointed you Secretary-General of the United Nations for the term of office beginning 1st of January, 2022, and ending on 31st of December, 2026," Bozkir told Guterres after a swearing-in ceremony.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations January December

Recent Stories

116,418 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

43 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,942 new COVID-19 cases, 1,918 reco ..

43 minutes ago

FM reiterates Pakistan’s unwavering support for ..

48 minutes ago

UEFA asks players not remove sponsored drinks from ..

54 minutes ago

Nimra Khan says Nawaz Sharif is her favorite polit ..

1 hour ago

UVAS initiates Vets’ continued professional deve ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.