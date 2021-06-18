Guterres Appointed UN Secretary-General for 2nd Term Starting 2022 - General Assembly

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday was appointed for a second term at the helm of the organization, UN General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir said.

"The General Assembly has just appointed you Secretary-General of the United Nations for the term of office beginning 1st of January, 2022, and ending on 31st of December, 2026," Bozkir told Guterres after a swearing-in ceremony.