Guterres Appoints Canada's Deborah Lyons As UN Special Envoy For Afghanistan - Spokesman

Guterres Appoints Canada's Deborah Lyons as UN Special Envoy for Afghanistan - Spokesman

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appointed Canadian diplomat Deborah Lyons to serve as the Special Representative and head the UN mission in Afghanistan, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appointed Canadian diplomat Deborah Lyons to serve as the Special Representative and head the UN mission in Afghanistan, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres today announced the appointment of Deborah Lyons of Canada as his new Special Representative and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA)," Dujarric said.

Lyons will succeed Tadamichi Yamamoto, who has served in this position since 2016.

