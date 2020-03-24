(@ChaudhryMAli88)

"United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres today announced the appointment of Deborah Lyons of Canada as his new Special Representative and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA)," Dujarric said.

Lyons will succeed Tadamichi Yamamoto, who has served in this position since 2016.