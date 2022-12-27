Guterres Appoints Elizabeth Mrema as Deputy Executive Director of UN Environment Program

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2022) The UN secretary-general has appointed Elizabeth Maruma Mrema of Tanzania as deputy executive director of the United Nations Environment Program, the United Nations said in a statement on Tuesday.

Mrema has served as executive secretary of the Secretariat of the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity based in Montreal, Canada, since 2020.

Before joining UNEP in 1994, Mrema worked for the foreign ministry of Tanzania