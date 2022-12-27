Guterres Appoints Elizabeth Mrema as Deputy Executive Director of UN Environment Program

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 27, 2022 | 11:07 PM

The UN secretary-general has appointed Elizabeth Maruma Mrema of Tanzania as deputy executive director of the United Nations Environment Program, the United Nations said in a statement on Tuesday.

"United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres today announced the appointment of Elizabeth Maruma Mrema of the United Republic of Tanzania as deputy executive director of the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP)," the statement said.

Mrema has served as executive secretary of the Secretariat of the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity based in Montreal, Canada, since 2020.

Before joining UNEP in 1994, Mrema worked for the foreign ministry of Tanzania

