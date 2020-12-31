Guterres Appoints Ghanian Diplomat as Deputy Envoy for UN Mission in Somalia - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday appointed Ghanian diplomat Anita Kiki Gbeho to serve as the Deputy Special Representative for the United Nations mission in Somalia, the Office of the UN Spokesperson said in a statement.

"United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres today announced the appointment of Anita Kiki Gbeho of Ghana as his new Deputy Special Representative for the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM)," the statement said.

Gbeho has over 25 years of experience at the United Nations in establishing strategic relations with national authorities and other actors in conflict and post-conflict settings in Angola, Cambodia, Iraq, Namibia, Sudan and Somalia.

She has previously served as Deputy Joint Special Representative of the UN-African Union Hybrid Operation in Darfur, Resident Coordinator with the UN Development Program in Namibia and Head of Office for OCHA in Somalia and Southern Sudan, among other roles.

Gbeho will succeed Raisedon Zenenga, who has earlier been appointed as Assistant Secretary-General and Mission Coordinator of the UN Support Mission in Libya.