Guterres Appoints Special Envoy for 2021 Food Systems Summit - UN Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appointed Agnes Kalibata as his Special Envoy for the 2021 Food Systems Summit, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Monday.

Kalibata, who has been the President of the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) since 2014, will cooperate with global leaders to galvanize action and support various consultative events focused on the food system transformation, Dujarric said.

Prior to her service at AGRA, Kalibata served as agriculture minister of Rewanda from 2008 to 2014, Dujarric said.

The 2021 Food Systems Summit aims to maximize the co-benefits of a food systems approach across the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and to respond to the challenges posed by climate change, according to the statement.