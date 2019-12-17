UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Guterres Appoints Special Envoy For 2021 Food Systems Summit - UN Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 01:30 AM

Guterres Appoints Special Envoy for 2021 Food Systems Summit - UN Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appointed Agnes Kalibata as his Special Envoy for the 2021 Food Systems Summit, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Monday.

"United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced today the appointment of Agnes Kalibata of Rwanda as his Special Envoy for the 2021 Food Systems Summit," Dujarric said.

Kalibata, who has been the President of the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) since 2014, will cooperate with global leaders to galvanize action and support various consultative events focused on the food system transformation, Dujarric said.

Prior to her service at AGRA, Kalibata served as agriculture minister of Rewanda from 2008 to 2014, Dujarric said.

The 2021 Food Systems Summit aims to maximize the co-benefits of a food systems approach across the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and to respond to the challenges posed by climate change, according to the statement.

Related Topics

Africa United Nations Agriculture Agra Alliance Rwanda From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives participants of &quot;J ..

2 hours ago

France's pensions chief resigns as strike frustrat ..

1 hour ago

Zimbabwe VP's wife in court on attempted murder, f ..

1 hour ago

King Hamad confers highest civil award on Prime Mi ..

2 hours ago

Demonstrations against Modi's ideology continued i ..

2 hours ago

Latvia on Verge of Worst Economic, Political Crisi ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.