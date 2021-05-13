UrduPoint.com
Guterres Appoints UN Yemen Envoy Griffiths As Humanitarian Chief - Spokesperson

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 12:40 AM

Guterres Appoints UN Yemen Envoy Griffiths As Humanitarian Chief - Spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday appointed Martin Griffiths, the current Special Envoy for Yemen, to serve as the Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, the Office of the UN Spokesperson said in a statement.

"United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres today announced the appointment of Martin Griffiths of the United Kingdom as Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA)," the statement said. "He will succeed Mark Lowcock of the United Kingdom to whom the Secretary-General is deeply grateful for his dedicated service to the Organization and commitment in mobilizing assistance and resources to protect and alleviate the conditions of the many people affected by humanitarian crises. "

