(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has arrived in Ukraine's western city of Lviv for talks with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, spokesman Stephane Dujarric told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"We are in Lviv," Dujarric said.