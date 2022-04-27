UrduPoint.com

Guterres Arrives In Ukraine After Visiting Moscow

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2022 | 09:15 PM

Guterres Arrives in Ukraine After Visiting Moscow

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday that he has arrived in Ukraine after visiting Russia and will work to expand humanitarian support and evacuate civilians from conflict zones

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday that he has arrived in Ukraine after visiting Russia and will work to expand humanitarian support and evacuate civilians from conflict zones.

"I have arrived in Ukraine after visiting Moscow. We will continue our work to expand humanitarian support & secure the evacuation of civilians from conflict zones. The sooner this war ends, the better - for the sake of Ukraine, Russia, and the world," Guterres said on social media.

