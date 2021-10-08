(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has asked that the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) ministerial meeting, originally set to take place virtually on Friday, be postponed, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

"The Secretary-General has requested that the ASEAN-UN ministerial meeting be postponed.

We are liaising with the Chair of ASEAN in further consultations of the format of the meeting," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

Earlier in the month, a number of ASEAN member states, including Singapore and Malaysia, expressed disappointment at the lack of commitment to a peace plan from Myanmar's military leadership and voiced concern about its leader participating in the summit.