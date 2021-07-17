Guterres Asks UNSC to Increase Mali Peacekeeping Force Amid Terrorist Violence - Report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has asked the UN Security Council to expand the Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) amid the growing insecurity and terrorist threat in the country, a report, seen by Sputnik, said.

"Considering the increasingly complex challenges MINUSMA is facing, the growing level of insecurity and physical violence against the civilian population in central Mali and the expanding terrorist threat more broadly, scaling up MINUSMA's uniformed personnel capacity would enhance the ability of the Mission to protect civilians in central Mali and create further space for the peace process in the North," Guterres said in the report.

The UN chief proposed to deploy an additional 2,069 uniformed personnel, comprised of 1,730 military troops, 300 formed police unit personnel and 39 individual police officers.

The deployment, if authorized by the council, would bring the number of the mission's military personnel to 17,278.

Guterres also proposed to deploy three Quick Reaction Force companies comprised of 750 troops and establish two Military Utility Helicopter units with up to 10 helicopters and 260 personnel.

"In an increasingly challenging security environment, additional air assets are urgently needed to enable the Mission to deliver on its mandate," Guterres said.

The situation in Mali was destabilized in 2012 when the Tuareg militants seized vast territories in the north. The country has also been roiled by Islamist insurgency since militants linked to the al-Qaeda terror group (banned in Russia) highjacked the Tuareg rebellion.