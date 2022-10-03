UrduPoint.com

Guterres Asserts Free Speech Rights After Russia's Backlash Over Comments On Referendums

Sumaira FH Published October 03, 2022 | 08:51 PM

Guterres Asserts Free Speech Rights After Russia's Backlash Over Comments on Referendums

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has commented on Moscow's criticism of his stance on the four former Ukrainian territories joining Russia after referendums, saying he has stood up for freedom of expression all his life

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has commented on Moscow's criticism of his stance on the four former Ukrainian territories joining Russia after referendums, saying he has stood up for freedom of expression all his life.

"All my life I have been fighting for freedom of expression and I think that freedom of expression also applies to the Russian Federation," Guterres said at a UN Security Council stakeout.

During his speech to journalists last week, Guterres said that the accession of the four regions to Russia has no legal value and condemned Moscow's actions.

The Russian mission to the United Nations put out a statement, in which they criticized Guterres for not being impartial and for overstepping his duties.

