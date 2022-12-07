UrduPoint.com

Guterres At Biodiversity Conference Calls For 'True Peace Pact' With Nature

Umer Jamshaid Published December 07, 2022 | 11:09 PM

The world needs to strike a "true peace pact" with nature in order to preserve biodiversity, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday.

"It's time for the world to adopt an ambitious biodiversity framework � a true peace pact with nature � to deliver a green, healthy future for all," Guterres told reporters at the UN biodiversity conference in Montreal.

He called on governments to develop national action plans on biodiversity preservation and private businesses to put nature protection as a priority in their business plans.

Guterres is present at the 2022 UN Biodiversity Conference taking place in Montreal from December 7-19. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office said in a press release that Canada will make a new contribution of C$350 million ($256 million) to help developing countries in their biodiversity conservation efforts.

The conference opened Wednesday with the goal of adopting a global biodiversity framework.

Delegates from 196 countries will discuss the adoption of the so-called "30 by 30" initiative, which involves the designation of 30% of Earth's land and ocean area as protected areas by 2030.

As UN data shows, Africa hosts a quarter of Earth's biodiversity, being one of the world's most biodiverse regions. However, it is under threat of losing its natural treasures, with an observed 59% drop in the abundance of large mammal populations between 1970 and 2005, as well as a projected 50% decline of lion populations over the next 20 years in West, Central, and East Africa.

According to a World Wildlife Fund (WWF) report, global wildlife populations have on average dropped by around 69% since 1970. The organization has alerted that the main driver behind the current rapid rate of biodiversity loss is human activity since the Industrial Revolution.

