Guterres At UNGA Says Global Community Must Do All it Can to Avoid New Cold War

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in his opening remarks to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday warned that the international community must do everything possible to avert a new Cold War.

"The world needs a global ceasefire to stop all 'hot' conflicts," Guterres said.

"At the same time, we must do everything to avoid a new Cold War."

Referring to the trade battle between the United States and China, Guterres said the world could not allow a future with the two largest economies split the globe in a "Great Fracture," each with its own financial rules and technological capabilities.

"A technological and economic divide risks inevitably turning into a geo-strategic and military divide. We must avoid this at all costs," Guterres added.