Guterres At UNGA Says Global Community Must Do All It Can To Avoid New Cold War

Tue 22nd September 2020

Guterres At UNGA Says Global Community Must Do All it Can to Avoid New Cold War

 UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in his opening remarks to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday warned that the international community must do everything possible to avert a new Cold War.

"The world needs a global ceasefire to stop all 'hot' conflicts," Guterres said.

"At the same time, we must do everything to avoid a new Cold War."

Referring to the trade battle between the United States and China, Guterres said the world could not allow a future with the two largest economies split the globe in a "Great Fracture," each with its own financial rules and technological capabilities.

"A technological and economic divide risks inevitably turning into a geo-strategic and military divide. We must avoid this at all costs," Guterres added.

More Stories From World

