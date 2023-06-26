Guterres Aware Tensions Have De-Escalated in Russia - UN Spokesperson

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres was concerned by the developments in Russia over the weekend but is aware tensions have de-escalated, Spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres was concerned by the developments in Russia over the weekend but is aware tensions have de-escalated, Spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Monday.

"Obviously, although he (Guterres) was concerned about the developments that transpired over the weekend, he was also aware of the reports regarding steps to de-escalate tensions and that really is where we stand at this stage. The situation seems to be one in which the tensions have de-escalated," Haq said during a press briefing.

The spokesperson also said following the mutiny and consequent de-escalation, Guterres has not been in contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin or any other senior officials in Russia.

On Saturday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced that he had been involved in negotiations with Wagner Group private military company chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, as agreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and they had reached an agreement to de-escalate the situation.