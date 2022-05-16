Guterres Backs UN Adviser for Libya Amid Lawmakers' Plans to Replace Her - Spokesperson

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres fully supports Special Adviser Stephanie Williams amid the reported plans of Libya's lawmakers to call for her replacement, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday

"Williams has the full backing of the Secretary-General in the work that she is currently doing in Libya," Dujarric said during a press briefing "The responsibility to solve the problems of Libya is the job of the Libyan leaders. They have responsibility towards their own people. We, in the person of Stephanie Williams, will continue to work with the various parties, factions and groups to help them come together for the sake of the Libyan people.

"

Local media reported over the weekend that a group of Libyan members of parliament want to replace Williams because of the disrespect she has shown for the decisions of the country's legislative authorities.

In April, the UN Security Council extended the mandate of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) until July 31, 2022 and urged Guterres to quickly appoint a Special Envoy.

Guterres appointed in December Stephanie Williams of the United States as his special adviser on Libya. Williams assumed the position after Jan Kubis of Slovakia resigned.