UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addressed with Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei allegations the United Nations illegally used its funds to support the country's opposition leaders in the protests last year, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the republic's permanent mission to the UN office and other international organizations in Geneva said the UN office in Belarus illegally used the organization's funds allocated for people with disabilities to pay for the services of lawyers for 23 protesters.

"This kind of issue related to UN-Belarus cooperation was raised during the bilateral meeting between the Secretary-General and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, and not too long ago," Dujarric said. "The government conveyed their concerns to us regarding the administration of legal aid program benefiting certain vulnerable groups of persons. We continue to be in discussion with the government."

Guterres and Makei held a bilateral in-person meeting on September 26 on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.