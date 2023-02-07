Guterres Believes China, US Can Resolve Balloon Incident in Responsible Manner - Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres believes that the United States and China will be able to resolve the crisis caused by a high-altitude Chinese balloon spotted in US airspace in a responsible manner, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Monday.

"We are obviously concerned about the heightened tensions between China and the US. The secretary-general is confident that both China and the US will be able to resolve this issue bilaterally in a responsible manner," Dujarric told a briefing.

The United Nations, however, has no information on the issue, apart from what has been published in the media, he added.

Last week, a high-altitude Chinese balloon, which the US claimed was conducting surveillance, was spotted over the United States before a fighter jet shot it down on Saturday.

China argued the airship was engaged in scientific research, but the incident nevertheless sparked a diplomatic row, including the postponement of a trip by Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Beijing.