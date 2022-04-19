Guterres Calls for 4-Day Holy Week Humanitarian Pause in Ukraine to Open Aid Corridors

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday called for a four-day humanitarian pause in fighting in Ukraine to allow for the opening of humanitarian aid corridors from April 21 through April 24, coinciding with the Orthodox Christian Holy Week

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday called for a four-day humanitarian pause in fighting in Ukraine to allow for the opening of humanitarian aid corridors from April 21 through April 24, coinciding with the Orthodox Christian Holy Week.

"Today, I am calling for a four-day Holy Week humanitarian pause beginning on Holy Thursday and running through Easter Sunday, April 24th to allow for the opening of a series of humanitarian corridors," Guterres said in remarks to the press.