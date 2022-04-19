Guterres Calls For 4-Day Holy Week Humanitarian Pause In Ukraine To Open Aid Corridors
UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday called for a four-day humanitarian pause in fighting in Ukraine to allow for the opening of humanitarian aid corridors from April 21 through April 24, coinciding with the Orthodox Christian Holy Week.
"Today, I am calling for a four-day Holy Week humanitarian pause beginning on Holy Thursday and running through Easter Sunday, April 24th to allow for the opening of a series of humanitarian corridors," Guterres said in remarks to the press.