Guterres Calls for Exploring Alternative Routes to Transport Grain Out of Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday that alternative routes to transport grain stored in Ukrainian ports should be explored.

"Russia must permit the safe and secure export of grain stored in Ukrainian ports. Alternative transportation routes can be explored - even if we know that by itself, this will not be enough to solve the problem," he said.