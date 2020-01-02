UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Guterres Calls For Global Participation In UN75 Dialogues For Better Future For All

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 11:00 PM

Guterres calls for global participation in UN75 dialogues for better future for all

The United Nations Thursday launched the biggest global conversation on the world's future: the UN75 dialogues aimed at building a better future for all

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :The United Nations Thursday launched the biggest global conversation on the world's future: the UN75 dialogues aimed at building a better future for all.

Views and ideas gathered throughout the year will be shared at a high-level event in September to mark the Organization's 75th anniversary, according to a UN press release.

The UN75 initiative is described as a "global reality check" to spark conversations around shaping a better world.

Four innovative data streams will capture discussions across the world, and in diverse settings, to build the first-ever repository of crowd-sourced solutions to major global challenges.

The UN75 dialogues together with a One-minute Survey, opinion polling in 50 countries, and an artificial intelligence sentiment analysis of traditional and social media in 70 countries willl generate compelling data to inform national and international policies and debate.

UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres will present the views and ideas that are generated to world leaders and senior UN officials at a high-level event on 21 September to mark the Organization's 75th anniversary.

Recalling that no country, no community, is able to solve the complex problems of our world alone, the UN chief called for participation in the process.

We need to come together, not only to talk, but to listen, he said. It is absolutely essential that you all join the conversation. We need your opinion, your strategies and your ideas for us to be able to deliver better for the people of the world that we must serve. To engage Constituencies across borders, sectors and generations, the press release said the UN75 team is collaborating with a wide multi-sector network, including UN Resident Coordinators throughout the countries of the world to convene dialogues with a diverse and global reach.

With an emphasis on youth and groups not already engaged with the UN, the UN75 initiative aims to better understand the expectations of international cooperation in the context of pressing global challenges.

To inspire and inform the dialogues, the UN said it is also partnering with Vox Media brand studio, Vox Creative, to create a video informed by interviews with 38 people from around the world, sharing their experiences and opinions related to important global issues, to be launched on 6 January.

Related Topics

World United Nations Social Media January September Media Event All From

Recent Stories

National Commission to be constituted for curbing ..

1 minute ago

Shakir Abbasi, Yasir Nazar elected unopposed presi ..

1 minute ago

Spain Prime Minister awaits backing from Catalan s ..

1 minute ago

Trump far outpaces Democratic rivals in election f ..

1 minute ago

Trump Raises $46Mln for US Reelection Campaign Ami ..

45 minutes ago

Former Nissan Chairman Ghosn Says Organized Escape ..

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.