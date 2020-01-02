Guterres calls for global participation in UN75 dialogues for better future for all

The United Nations Thursday launched the biggest global conversation on the world's future: the UN75 dialogues aimed at building a better future for all

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :The United Nations Thursday launched the biggest global conversation on the world 's future: the UN75 dialogues aimed at building a better future for all

Views and ideas gathered throughout the year will be shared at a high-level event in September to mark the Organization's 75th anniversary, according to a UN press release.

The UN75 initiative is described as a "global reality check" to spark conversations around shaping a better world.

Four innovative data streams will capture discussions across the world, and in diverse settings, to build the first-ever repository of crowd-sourced solutions to major global challenges.

The UN75 dialogues together with a One-minute Survey, opinion polling in 50 countries, and an artificial intelligence sentiment analysis of traditional and social media in 70 countries willl generate compelling data to inform national and international policies and debate.

UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres will present the views and ideas that are generated to world leaders and senior UN officials at a high-level event on 21 September to mark the Organization's 75th anniversary.

Recalling that no country, no community, is able to solve the complex problems of our world alone, the UN chief called for participation in the process.

We need to come together, not only to talk, but to listen, he said. It is absolutely essential that you all join the conversation. We need your opinion, your strategies and your ideas for us to be able to deliver better for the people of the world that we must serve. To engage Constituencies across borders, sectors and generations, the press release said the UN75 team is collaborating with a wide multi-sector network, including UN Resident Coordinators throughout the countries of the world to convene dialogues with a diverse and global reach.

With an emphasis on youth and groups not already engaged with the UN, the UN75 initiative aims to better understand the expectations of international cooperation in the context of pressing global challenges.

To inspire and inform the dialogues, the UN said it is also partnering with Vox Media brand studio, Vox Creative, to create a video informed by interviews with 38 people from around the world, sharing their experiences and opinions related to important global issues, to be launched on 6 January.