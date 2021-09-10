Guterres Calls For High-Level Summit to Develop New Agenda For Peace and Global Security

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday called to convene a high-level Summit of the Future to develop a new agenda for peace and global security

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday called to convene a high-level Summit of the Future to develop a new agenda for peace and global security.

"One of the central recommendations of my report on Our Common Agenda is that the world should come together to consider all these issues and more at a high-level Summit of the Future," Guterres said in remarks at the UN headquarters.

"This summit will aim to forge a new global consensus on what our future should look like, and how we can secure it. The summit should include a New Agenda for Peace, that takes a more comprehensive, holistic view of global security."