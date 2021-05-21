UrduPoint.com
Guterres Calls For Mechanism To Implement G20 Rome Declaration On Effective Vaccination

Guterres Calls for Mechanism to Implement G20 Rome Declaration on Effective Vaccination

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday called for the creation of a mechanism that would translate the joint Rome Declaration, which is expected to be adopted at the G20 Global Health Summit in the Italian capital, into a full-fledged vaccination initiative

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday called for the creation of a mechanism that would translate the joint Rome Declaration, which is expected to be adopted at the G20 Global Health Summit in the Italian capital, into a full-fledged vaccination initiative.

The ongoing summit, co-hosted by Italy and the European Commission, has brought together international and regional organizations, representatives of global health institutions and G20 leaders to discuss lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic and to endorse the Rome Declaration of principles. One of the document's aims is to ensure equal access to vaccines and expand medicines manufacturing capacity.

"The G20's Rome Declaration is there to provide equal access to vaccines, but we need a follow-up mechanism backed by the political will to translate the declaration into a global vaccination plan," Guterres told the summit, adding that he was ready to "mobilize" all the resources of the United Nations to help ensure equal global access to COVID-19 vaccines.

One of the main issues revealed by the pandemic is the apparent inequality in access to vaccines among countries across the globe. This prompted several initiatives to remedy the situation, including the creation of the COVAX facility to providing access to diagnostics, treatment and vaccines against the disease to developing countries.

