Guterres Calls on All Afghan Parties to Provide Access for Humanitarian Aid Deliveries

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called on all Afghan parties to provide humanitarian workers with access in order to deliver life-saving aid in a timely manner.

"I call on all parties to provide humanitarians with unimpeded access to deliver timely and life-saving services and aid," Guterres told the UN Security Council in remarks on Afghanistan.