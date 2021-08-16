Guterres Calls On All Afghan Parties To Provide Access For Humanitarian Aid Deliveries
UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called on all Afghan parties to provide humanitarian workers with access in order to deliver life-saving aid in a timely manner.
"I call on all parties to provide humanitarians with unimpeded access to deliver timely and life-saving services and aid," Guterres told the UN Security Council in remarks on Afghanistan.