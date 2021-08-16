Guterres Calls On All Nations To Be Ready To Receive Afghan Refugees
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 07:25 PM
All countries should be willing to receive Afghan refugees and refrain from any deportations, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday
UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) All countries should be willing to receive Afghan refugees and refrain from any deportations, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday.
"I also urge all countries to be willing to receive Afghan refugees and refrain from any deportations," he said in remarks at a UN Security Council on Afghanistan.