Guterres Calls on Ethiopia to Allow UN to Deliver Aid After Staff Expulsion

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday called on the Ethiopian government to allow the world body to provide humanitarian assistance to people in need across Ethiopia following its decision to expel seven UN officials involved in humanitarian work there.

"The United Nations will continue to play its mandated role and work with the government of Ethiopia and with local and international partners to support millions of people in need of humanitarian assistance in Tigray, Amhara, and Afar," Guterres said during a UN Security Council meeting. "I now call on Ethiopian authorities to allow us to do this without hindrance and to facilitate and enable our work with the urgency that this situation demands."

Guterres said Ethiopia is undergoing an immense humanitarian crisis that demands immediate action and the focusing of efforts to save lives and avoid a tragedy.