UrduPoint.com

Guterres Calls On Israel, Gaza To Observe Recent Ceasefire - UN Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2023 | 04:10 AM

Guterres Calls on Israel, Gaza to Observe Recent Ceasefire - UN Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on Israel and Gaza to respect the Egypt-mediated ceasefire and avoid violence, UN Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

"The Secretary-General welcomes last night's ceasefire agreement in Israel and Gaza," Dujarric said on Sunday, adding that Guterres "commends Egypt's key role in bringing the hostilities to an end, alongside the efforts of Qatar, Lebanon and the United States to reach a ceasefire. He calls on all sides to observe the ceasefire."

The Secretary-General also extended his condolences to the families of the hostilities that "have led to needless human suffering."

Guterres reiterated UN commitment to achieving a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and stressed that lasting peace can only be achieved through political negotiations.

On Saturday, Egyptian media reported that the ceasefire mediated by Cairo would take effect at 10 p.

m. local time on Saturday (19:00 GMT). The Israeli Prime Minister's Office confirmed in a statement that the truce was coming into force and thanked Egypt for helping secure the ceasefire.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said late on Saturday night that they had struck targets in the Gaza Strip after the Egypt-mediated ceasefire came into force, in response to rocket fire from Gaza.

The Egypt-mediated ceasefire appeared to hold on Sunday, ending five straight days of violence that left 33 Palestinians dead, including women, children and Islamic Jihad militants. Rockets fired from Gaza killed at least one Israeli woman.

On Tuesday night, Israel launched the "Shield and Arrow" operation conducting airstrikes against Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants in the Gaza Strip. In response, militants of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad fired over 500 rockets at Israel, according to Israel Defense Forces.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Militants Prime Minister United Nations Israel Jihad Egypt Gaza Qatar Cairo United States Lebanon Women Sunday Media All From Agreement P

Recent Stories

City cruising to third straight PL title in a row

City cruising to third straight PL title in a row

5 hours ago
 Global oil industry requires $12.1 trillion in inv ..

Global oil industry requires $12.1 trillion in investments up to 2045: OPEC Secr ..

7 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi joins SCRF children in inspiring ..

Bodour Al Qasimi joins SCRF children in inspiring workshops by Kalimat Foundatio ..

7 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak honours 255 graduates of Univer ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak honours 255 graduates of University of Dubai

7 hours ago
 SEWA completes number of projects in Central Regio ..

SEWA completes number of projects in Central Region

7 hours ago
 Dubai retains No.1 global ranking for attracting G ..

Dubai retains No.1 global ranking for attracting Greenfield FDI projects

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.