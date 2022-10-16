UrduPoint.com

Guterres Calls On Palestinian Groups To Follow Algiers Declaration

October 16, 2022

Guterres Calls on Palestinian Groups to Follow Algiers Declaration

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2022) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is calling on all Palestinian factions to adhere to the Algiers Declaration signed earlier this week, Spokesman for the Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric said.

"The Secretary-General welcomes the signing on 13 October of the Declaration of Algiers by 14 Palestinian factions as a positive step towards intra-Palestinian reconciliation. He encourages all factions to overcome their differences through dialogue and urges them to follow up the commitments included in the Declaration, including the holding of elections," Dujarric said in a Saturday statement.

He added that Palestinian reconciliation is crucial for a politically stable sovereign Palestine.

"The Secretary-General greatly appreciates the efforts to this end of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria and, notably, of President Abdelmajid Tebboune," Dujarric said.

On Thursday, rival Palestinian factions, including Fatah and Hamas, reached a reconciliation agreement during a meeting in Algiers, the capital of Algeria, stipulating the holding of new Palestinian elections within one year.

