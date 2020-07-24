Guterres Calls on Parties to Ukrainian Conflict to Respect Deal Reached by Contact Group

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on parties to the Ukrainian conflict to fully respect the agreements reached on Thursday by members of the Trilateral Contact Group, spokesman for the Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

"The Secretary-General takes note of the agreement reached during yesterday's meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group regarding additional measures aimed at ensuring a comprehensive, sustainable and unlimited ceasefire in Eastern Ukraine. He calls on all parties to fully abide by the agreed terms and focus efforts on the protection of civilians who continue to suffer the most from the ongoing hostilities," Dujarric said on late Thursday.

"The Secretary-General urges all concerned to take further measures in this spirit, to ensure renewed momentum in the ongoing peace efforts by the Normandy Four, the Trilateral Contact Group, and the OSCE, including by easing humanitarian access and conditions along the contact line, and enabling progress in the implementation of the Minsk Agreements in line with Security Council resolution 2202 (2015)," the spokesman added.