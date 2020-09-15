Guterres Calls on Russia, US to Agree on Extending New START by Five Years

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly urged Russia and the United States to reach agreement as soon as possible on extending the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) by full five years, pointing to the importance of the deal for the global security.

New START is the only remaining legally binding Russian-US deal on nuclear arms control. It expires in February 2021.

"I welcome the recent talks between the United States and the Russian Federation in Vienna, and I strongly urge both sides to agree to move quickly to extend the Treaty by the full five years," Guterres said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

The UN chief expressed the belief that the extension would provide time "to lay the ground for negotiations on new agreements, including with other nuclear-armed countries."

"An extension of New START by the full five years is among the most urgent disarmament and international security priorities of the moment.

An extension will ensure that verifiable limits are maintained on the world's two largest nuclear arsenals," Guterres noted.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed extending the New START by five years with no pre-conditions. However, the US administration keeps insisting on getting China involved in negotiations, in order to reach a new trilateral nuclear deal. Apart from that, Washington seeks expanding the treaty so that it could cover some new kinds of armament.

"As for China's role, I am aware that China, Russia and the United States have different perspectives and understandings at this time. The disparity in size between strategic arsenals is also a key point of difference," Guterres said.

The secretary-general of the UN also encouraged Moscow and Washington to recall that extending the New START was beneficial "for all countries' security and global stability."