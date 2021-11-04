UrduPoint.com

Guterres Calls On Sudan's Military Chief To Restore Constitutional Order

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 10:51 PM

Guterres Calls on Sudan's Military Chief to Restore Constitutional Order

In a phone call with Sudanese Commander of the Armed Forces Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for the restoration of the constitutional order and the resumption of the transitional process in the country, the statement from the UN said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) In a phone call with Sudanese Commander of the Armed Forces Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for the restoration of the constitutional order and the resumption of the transitional process in the country, the statement from the UN said on Thursday.

"The Secretary-General had a phone call today with Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Commander of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Sudan. He encouraged the developments of all efforts toward resolving the political crisis in Sudan and urgently restoring the constitutional order and Sudan's transitional process," the statement said.

He also reiterated his call for the release of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and other civilians detained in Sudan.

"The Secretary-General reaffirmed that the United Nations will continue to stand with the people of Sudan as they strive to fulfill their aspirations for a peaceful, prosperous and democratic future," it added.

