Guterres Calls on Taliban, All Other Afghan Parties to Exercise Utmost Restraint

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called on all Afghan parties, especially the Taliban movement (banned in Russia) to exercise utmost restraint and protect lives to Ensure humanitarian needs can be met.

"I call upon the Taliban and all parties to respect and protect international humanitarian law and the rights and freedoms of all persons," Guterres told the UN Security Council in remarks on Afghanistan.