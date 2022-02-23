UrduPoint.com

Guterres' Comments On Donbas Not In Line With His Status, Mandate - Nebenzia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2022 | 09:40 PM

Guterres' Comments on Donbas Not in Line With His Status, Mandate - Nebenzia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) Statements by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the situation in eastern Ukraine are not in line with his status and mandate under the UN Charter, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Guterres said that Russia's recognition of the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk is a "violation of the territorial integrity" of Ukraine and a "death blow" to the Minsk agreements.

"It is to a great regret that the UN Secretary General, today and a few days ago, has made some statements regarding what is going on in the east of Ukraine that are not in line with his status and his mandate under the UN Charter," Nebenzia told an UNGA meeting on Ukraine.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia Minsk Luhansk Donetsk

Recent Stories

Shazia Atta Marri terms PECA black law

Shazia Atta Marri terms PECA black law

1 hour ago
 Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer ..

Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer for film

3 hours ago
 Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Shari ..

Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Sharif as next PM if no-trust-move ..

3 hours ago
 SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday ..

SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday party at police station

3 hours ago
 Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors ..

Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors “A Success Story”: Ministe ..

4 hours ago
 Iranian business community sees huge trade potenti ..

Iranian business community sees huge trade potential with Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>