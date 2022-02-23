Guterres' Comments on Donbas Not in Line With His Status, Mandate - Nebenzia

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) Statements by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the situation in eastern Ukraine are not in line with his status and mandate under the UN Charter, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Guterres said that Russia's recognition of the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk is a "violation of the territorial integrity" of Ukraine and a "death blow" to the Minsk agreements.

"It is to a great regret that the UN Secretary General, today and a few days ago, has made some statements regarding what is going on in the east of Ukraine that are not in line with his status and his mandate under the UN Charter," Nebenzia told an UNGA meeting on Ukraine.