Guterres Concerned by Fighting on Armenian-Azerbaijani Border - UN

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is concerned by fighting on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and calls on the sides to de-escalate tensions, a UN spokesperson said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is concerned by fighting on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and calls on the sides to de-escalate tensions, a UN spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"The Secretary-General is deeply concerned about reports of renewed fighting along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. He calls on the sides to take immediate steps to deescalate tensions, exercise maximum restraint and resolve any outstanding issues through dialogue and within existing formats. He also urges them to fully implement previously reached agreements. The Secretary-General expresses support to all ongoing mediation efforts in the region," the statement said.