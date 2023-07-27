Open Menu

Guterres Condemns Change Of Government In Niger, Concerned For Bazoum's Safety - Dujarric

Sumaira FH Published July 27, 2023 | 09:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday condemned the "unconstitutional change of government," following media reports that President Mohamed Bazoum had been removed from power, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

Niger's soldiers appeared on national television earlier on Wednesday saying that Bazoum had been removed from power, the borders of the country were closed, a nationwide curfew was declared and "all institutions" in the country would be suspended, media reported.

"The Secretary-General strongly condemns the unconstitutional change of government in Niger, which was announced on 26 July," Dujarric said in a statement, adding that Guterres "is deeply disturbed by the detention of President Mohamed Bazoum and is concerned for his safety and well-being.

The UN chief called on all actors in "this deplorable act" to release Bazoum "with immediate effect and without any precondition," called for "an immediate end to all actions undermining democratic principles in Niger" and urged all parties to refrain from violence.

