Guterres Condemns Coup Attempt in Niger, Calls for Immediate Release of President

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday condemned the coup attempt in Niger and called for the immediate and unconditional release of Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum.

"The United Nations strongly condemns the assault against the democratically-elected government and supports the efforts of ECOWAS and the African Union to restore democracy .

.. Release President Bazoum immediately and unconditionally," Guterres said at a press briefing.