Open Menu

Guterres Condemns Coup Attempt In Niger, Calls For Immediate Release Of President

Umer Jamshaid Published July 27, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Guterres Condemns Coup Attempt in Niger, Calls for Immediate Release of President

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday condemned the coup attempt in Niger and called for the immediate and unconditional release of Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum.

"The United Nations strongly condemns the assault against the democratically-elected government and supports the efforts of ECOWAS and the African Union to restore democracy .

.. Release President Bazoum immediately and unconditionally," Guterres said at a press briefing.

Related Topics

United Nations Democracy Niger Government

Recent Stories

Bodour Al Qasimi, BEEAH to boost collaboration on ..

Bodour Al Qasimi, BEEAH to boost collaboration on sustainability

11 minutes ago
 LHC allows pre-arrest bail to judicial officer’s ..

LHC allows pre-arrest bail to judicial officer’s wife in teenage maid torture ..

24 minutes ago
 Emirates NBD’s H1 2023 profit surge 130% to reco ..

Emirates NBD’s H1 2023 profit surge 130% to record AED 12.3 billion

25 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce establishes Romanian Bus ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce establishes Romanian Business Council to boost bilater ..

25 minutes ago
 Khalid bin Zayed mourns passing of Sheikh Saeed bi ..

Khalid bin Zayed mourns passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed

26 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group and Shandong Ports Group extend Coo ..

AD Ports Group and Shandong Ports Group extend Cooperation to attract Chinese Au ..

26 minutes ago
Emirates Islamic’s net profit rises to AED 1.2 b ..

Emirates Islamic’s net profit rises to AED 1.2 billion for first half of 2023

26 minutes ago
 Hareem Shah lauds Ali Mohammad Khan, Shehryar Afri ..

Hareem Shah lauds Ali Mohammad Khan, Shehryar Afridi for standing with PTI chief

33 minutes ago
 Naseem Shah achieves milestone of 51 Test wickets

Naseem Shah achieves milestone of 51 Test wickets

1 hour ago
 Theyab bin Zayed mourns passing of Saeed bin Zayed ..

Theyab bin Zayed mourns passing of Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

1 hour ago
 UAE condemns coup attempt in Niger

UAE condemns coup attempt in Niger

1 hour ago
 Aina Asif opens up about her beautiful hair, clear ..

Aina Asif opens up about her beautiful hair, clear skin

1 hour ago

More Stories From World