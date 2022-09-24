UrduPoint.com

Guterres Condemns Recent Attack In Front Of Mosque In Kabul - Spokesperson

Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2022 | 12:17 AM

Guterres Condemns Recent Attack in Front of Mosque in Kabul - Spokesperson

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemns the attack which took place on Friday in front of Wazir Akbar Khan mosque in Kabul, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at a briefing

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemns the attack which took place on Friday in front of Wazir Akbar Khan mosque in Kabul, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at a briefing.

"The Secretary General condemns today's attack in front of Wazir Akbar Khan mosque in Kabul following Friday's prayers.

The Secretary General conveys his condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a swift recovery to those injured," he said.

At least seven people were killed and over 40 injured after a car bomb went off as worshipers were leaving the mosque, a Taliban official said. Children are among the victims.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Attack Kabul United Nations Car Mosque

Recent Stories

Director of Austrian Agency for Refugee Support Sa ..

Director of Austrian Agency for Refugee Support Says Its Possibilities Exhausted

9 minutes ago
 Central Heating Bills to Increase by 50% on Averag ..

Central Heating Bills to Increase by 50% on Average in Austria - Reports

8 minutes ago
 Turkey Refutes Accusations Over Work of Mir Paymen ..

Turkey Refutes Accusations Over Work of Mir Payment Syatem in Country

5 minutes ago
 US Ready to Impose Sanctions on Russia If Moves Fo ..

US Ready to Impose Sanctions on Russia If Moves Forward With 'Annexation' - Whit ..

5 minutes ago
 PM calls for urgent actions amid Pakistan paying d ..

PM calls for urgent actions amid Pakistan paying dual cost of climate injustice, ..

5 minutes ago
 Elon Musk Says Activating Starlink in Iran - State ..

Elon Musk Says Activating Starlink in Iran - Statement

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.