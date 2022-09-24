Guterres Condemns Recent Attack in Front of Mosque in Kabul - Spokesperson

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemns the attack which took place on Friday in front of Wazir Akbar Khan mosque in Kabul, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at a briefing

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemns the attack which took place on Friday in front of Wazir Akbar Khan mosque in Kabul, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at a briefing.

"The Secretary General condemns today's attack in front of Wazir Akbar Khan mosque in Kabul following Friday's prayers.

The Secretary General conveys his condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a swift recovery to those injured," he said.

At least seven people were killed and over 40 injured after a car bomb went off as worshipers were leaving the mosque, a Taliban official said. Children are among the victims.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.