Guterres Confirms UN Ready to Work With Russia on Humanitarian Assessment in Karabakh

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has confirmed on Monday that relevant UN agencies are ready to cooperate with Russia in the Nagorno-Karabakh region to undertake humanitarian assessment on the ground, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said during a press briefing.

"The Secretary-General has confirmed that the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and relevant UN entities are ready to cooperate and to discuss possible interaction and collaboration on the ground, including for the purpose of undertaking an initial independent interagency assessment in Nagorno-Karabakh and in surrounding areas as soon as conditions permit in order to obtain a comprehensive picture of the humanitarian needs," Dujarric said.

On November 10, the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan signed an agreement on a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh that was brokered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, after weeks of hostilities in the area. Under the agreement, Baku regained control of the territories seized during the recent hostilities, while Russia deployed peacekeepers along the line of contact and in the Lachin Corridor.