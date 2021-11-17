UrduPoint.com

Guterres Deeply Concerned By Yemen's Houthis Detaining 2 UN Employees - Spokesperson

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 11:42 PM

Guterres Deeply Concerned by Yemen's Houthis Detaining 2 UN Employees - Spokesperson

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is deeply concerned by the detention of two United Nations staff members in Yemen by the Houthi rebels, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is deeply concerned by the detention of two United Nations staff members in Yemen by the Houthi rebels, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.

Dujarric said the two male UN employees from the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights and the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization were arrested on November 5 and 7.

"The Secretary-General is deeply concerned about the arrests and detention of two UN staff members in Sanaa by the Houthis earlier this month," Dujarric said. "The two UN staff members are being held without any justification or charge and have been prevented from communicating with their families and offices.

"

Dujarric said the Houthis assured the United Nations last week that the two UN members would be released. The assurances were reported to the UN Security Council; however, the two are still held in detention in violation of United Nations privileges and immunities.

"UN staff should not be arbitrarily detained. It is not a conditionality issue," Dujarric said. "We call again for their immediate release."

The spokesman also said the United Nations was not provided any reasoning explaining the grounds for the detention and is worried that it has not been able to reach out to the detainees after heir arrest.

Related Topics

United Nations Yemen Male Sanaa November From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Security Week 2021 ..

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Security Week 2021 opens on Sunday under Mansour ..

14 minutes ago
 Lukashenko, Merkel Come to Understanding on Action ..

Lukashenko, Merkel Come to Understanding on Actions to Resolve Migrants Crisis - ..

2 minutes ago
 UK Agreement With Ukraine Proves Increase of UK Ac ..

UK Agreement With Ukraine Proves Increase of UK Activity Near Russian Borders - ..

2 minutes ago
 Ex-Trump Adviser Bannon Pleads Not Guilty on Conte ..

Ex-Trump Adviser Bannon Pleads Not Guilty on Contempt for Congress Charge - Cour ..

2 minutes ago
 US Treasury Market Needs to Be Strengthened Before ..

US Treasury Market Needs to Be Strengthened Before 'Next Big Shock' - New York F ..

6 minutes ago
 Russia Hopes US to Abandon Plans to Dominate Black ..

Russia Hopes US to Abandon Plans to Dominate Black Sea - Foreign Ministry

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.