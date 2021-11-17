UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is deeply concerned by the detention of two United Nations staff members in Yemen by the Houthi rebels, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is deeply concerned by the detention of two United Nations staff members in Yemen by the Houthi rebels, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.

Dujarric said the two male UN employees from the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights and the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization were arrested on November 5 and 7.

"The Secretary-General is deeply concerned about the arrests and detention of two UN staff members in Sanaa by the Houthis earlier this month," Dujarric said. "The two UN staff members are being held without any justification or charge and have been prevented from communicating with their families and offices.

Dujarric said the Houthis assured the United Nations last week that the two UN members would be released. The assurances were reported to the UN Security Council; however, the two are still held in detention in violation of United Nations privileges and immunities.

"UN staff should not be arbitrarily detained. It is not a conditionality issue," Dujarric said. "We call again for their immediate release."

The spokesman also said the United Nations was not provided any reasoning explaining the grounds for the detention and is worried that it has not been able to reach out to the detainees after heir arrest.