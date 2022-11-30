UrduPoint.com

Guterres 'Deeply Saddened' By Death Of Ex-Chinese President Jiang Zemin

Published November 30, 2022

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday he is "deeply saddened" by the death of former Chinese President Jiang Zemin and offered condolences on behalf of the United Nations

Jiang died at the age of 96 due to leukemia and multiple organ failure, state media reported.

"I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the former President of the People's Republic of China, Jiang Zemin ... On behalf of the United Nations, I offer our sincere condolences to Jiang Zemin's family and to the Government and people of the People's Republic of China," Guterres said in a statement.

