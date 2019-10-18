Guterres Demands Accountability for Mosque Bombers in Eastern Afghanistan - UN Spokesman

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres demanded that terrorists behind a mosque bombing in eastern Afghanistan be brought to justice, United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres demanded that terrorists behind a mosque bombing in eastern Afghanistan be brought to justice, United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a release on Friday.

"The Secretary-General strongly condemns the 18 October attack inside a mosque during Friday prayers in Nangarhar province, eastern Afghanistan, which resulted in scores of civilians killed and dozens more injured, including children," the release said. "Those responsible for this attack must be held accountable."

Local officials put death toll in the attack at 62 and warned that the casualty rate could climb, media reports said.

Explosives were stashed under a podium in the main atrium of the mosque where people were attending Friday prayers, Attaullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the governor of Nangarhar Province, said.

The bombing occurred amid a nationwide surge in fighting throughout Afghanistan this summer.

The country's United Nations mission reported earlier in the week that more than 2,500 civilians have been killed in the first nine months of 2019, nearly half of whom died since July 1.