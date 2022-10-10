Guterres Discusses Situation in Ukraine With Zelenskyy - Spokesperson

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres held a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres held a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

"He did speak with President Zelenskyy this morning," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

The two sides covered the ongoing situation in Ukraine, he added.

On Monday, Moscow launched massive strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure facilities using precision-guided weapons, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at an operational meeting with Russia's Security Council.

The move came following Saturday blast on the Crimean bridge, which Putin called a terrorist attack aimed at destroying civilian infrastructure. According to the Russian president, Ukraine was also behind three terrorist attacks against the Kursk nuclear power plant and attempts to undermine the TurkStream gas pipeline. The Russian leader said that, through its continued terrorist activities, Kiev has put itself on par with the most odious terrorist groups, and vowed to harshly respond to such crimes.